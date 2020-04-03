Coronavirus pandemic: Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s #9baje9minute request | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus is currently a major concern. The outbreak in the country has increased and the Government has started taking the required measures. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been talking about the same and have been urging their fans to stop going out and follow the instructions of the government. It’s been more than 10 days since the Television industry has stalled shoot in the view of Coronavirus outbreak. All the celebrities have been talking about they are spending their quarantine time at home and how they are learning new things. Today, PM Narendra Modi once addressed the nation. Also Read – Ishqbaaaz Nakuul Mehta pens down a heartfelt note as he bags Television Star of the Decade award

He has come up with another novel idea to defeat the darkness of coronavirus. In his announcement to the citizens of India today, PM mentioned that on April 5 at 9 pm, we need to light a candle, a lamp or flash our mobile lights for exactly 9 minutes to defeat the darkness. He also requested us to not come out on roads and maintain social distancing. The celebrities have reacted to this. Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share his views on the same. He posted two stories on Instagram and wrote, "We're a cute country. Also, running out to buying 'some essentials' can I buy you some diyas and candles?"

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta recently shot for a short film with Sanaya Irani. The film has received an amazing response and fans have loved their cute chemistry. Nakuul has been away from television for a long time now and fans want him back soon.

