Coronavirus pandemic: Jennifer Aniston gifts COVID-affected nurse $10K food delivery card | Bollywood Life

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has joined hands with TV host Jimmy Kimmel to give a nurse from Utah and each member of her team a $10K-food delivery gift card. Kimmel is currently filming his late night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" from his home during self-isolation amid the global COVID-19 crisis, and on April 2 he helped Aniston spread some joy to one fan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Appearing on the show via video link, the FRIENDS star shared about being stuck at home had been a challenge, after spending the past three weeks in isolation.

In the final segment of her appearance, the star helped surprise a fan named Kimball Fairbanks, a cardiovascular nurse in Utah who contracted Covid-19 last week.

Fairbanks had to stop working in order to self-isolate, and is currently in quarantine without her two daughters.

To help her, Aniston and Kimmel surprised her with a $10,000 gift card to food delivery service as well as additional gift cards for every nurse on her floor at the hospital.

Stunned by the sweet gesture, the nurse said: “Wow”.

The actress credits her "unsafe" childhood household for developing her positive attitude towards situations when things don't go the right way.

During an interview for Interview magazine, the 51-year-old beauty was praised by Sandra Bullock for having a way of pushing joy and positivity in her life.

When pressed what was the driving force behind it, Aniston said: “I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe.”

“Watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.’ So I guess I have my parents to thank,” she said.

