Coronavirus pandemic: Kaminey actor Chandan Roy Sanyal opens up on his web series, Hawa Badle Hassu, being eerily similar to COVID-19 [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

The entire country is currently locked in a vice-like grip by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving us all with no other option to dutifully follow the guidelines issued by our central and state governments and keep ourselves safely under self-quarantine. However, we also know how much our readers and viewers cherish their constant fix of entertainment news, which is why we’re now conducting frequent Insta Live chats with myriad Bollywood celebs to both fill your Bollywood appetite and also keep you abreast with all the latest goings-on in tinsel town. Also Read – Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal come together for Gangaajal Director, Prakash Jha’s debut web series

Recently, BollywoodLife sat down (literally speaking though we miles apart) for a thoroughly fun and candid Insta-live chat with Chandan Roy Sanyal, whose performances we’ve loved ever since Kaminey. From how his Bollywood career has panned out so far and his utmost belief in honesty toward any role he does to how the web space has given him a shot in the arm and his environmental-thriller web series, Hawa Badle Hassu, hitting closer to home than expected during the coronavirus lockdown — it was an interview that had it all. Also Read – Exclusive! Chandan Roy Sanyal: Sidharth is a very helpful actor and our bond grew while shooting for Jabariya Jodi

Speaking about how environmentally themed sci-fi-thriller web show, Hawa Badle Hassu mirroring the ongoing threat the world is facing, Chandan said, “Whoever’s watching this (the Insta Live) right now should catch it (Hawa Badle Hassu), where I play Autowala, a guy who becomes a superhero while trying to change the world. It’s all about the environment and now, if we see whatever’s happening with the world, we’d have never thought that such a big planet would have shut down because of one small virus. And, somewhere, somehow, that is nature’s slap to us, too.” Also Read – Jabariya Jodi actor Chandan Roy Sanyal took swimming lessons from THIS co-actor

Chandan Roy Sanyal will next be seen in a big-budget show, Ashram, created by veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha of Gangaajal and Rajneeti fame. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest scoops and updates.

Also, vote for the Social Media King below: