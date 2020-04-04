Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor FINALLY tests negative for COVID 19 | Bollywood Life

After getting tested positive for coronavirus for consecutively five times, Kanika Kapoor has finally tested negative for the deadly disease. The Baby Doll singer was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, a few days after she returned to India from the United Kingdom. The singer had herself shared the news of her diagnosis with coronavirus on her Instagram handle. However, she has now deleted that post. Coming back to the good news, ANI tweeted, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor’s family refutes claims of starry tantrums, says, ‘The doctors asked her to change behind a curtain in the room’

Take a look: Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan mourns the loss of his nephew, Paras Chhabra blames Shehnaaz Gill

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BEJevytlOj — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor tests positive a 5th time for COVID-19; hospital authorities assure she is ‘stable’

Kanika Kapoor had recently hoped for a positive outcome. Expressing her wish to get tested negative for coronavirus, the singer had captioned her Instagram post as, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family…miss them!”

Sharing the news of her COVID 19 diagnosis, Kanika had earlier said, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. The contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like the normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.”

Nevertheless, we are happy to know that the singer is responding well to the treatment.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.