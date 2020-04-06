Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor gets discharged from the hospital after she tests negative in her 6th COVID-19 test | Bollywood Life

Kanika Kapoor who got tested positive for coronavirus for consecutively five times has now been tested negative for the sixth time. The Baby Doll singer was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow, a few days after she returned to India from the United Kingdom. The singer had herself shared the news of her diagnosis with coronavirus on her Instagram handle. Later she went on to delete that post. The singer has now been discharged and is headed home after 18 days. ANI revealed the test was taken on Monday and when the test returned negative, she was allowed to return home. Kanika has been discharged but she still has problems in her hand. Three FIRs have been filed against the singer under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow. The FIR was lodged by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor FINALLY tests negative for COVID 19

Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Kanika had shared the news of her having coronavirus, saying, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. The contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage, I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like the normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor’s family refutes claims of starry tantrums, says, ‘The doctors asked her to change behind a curtain in the room’

Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan mourns the loss of his nephew, Paras Chhabra blames Shehnaaz Gill

Well, this surely a good news for her family that she is finally free from it.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.