Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by Lucknow police after imposed quarantine | Bollywood Life

Kanika Kapoor has been making headlines ever since the news of her partying despite landing in the country after being in London and delicate situation in the country. The Super Girl From China singer had been tested positive for the first five times ever since she complained of flu and other mild symptoms of Coronavirus pandemic. The deadly family virus has been claiming lives everywhere as you read this. Just in India, the number of people tested positive has crossed the 4700 mark with more than 100 deaths being registered. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor gets discharged from hospital after she’s declared negative in her 6th COVID-19 test

Coming back to Kanika Kapoor, the Baby Doll singer was tested negative in her sixth test but is still under quarantine. Apparently, the singer is under 14-day quarantine now. However, her troubles don’t end here. She will be interrogated by the Lucknow police after the imposed quarantine ends. In an interview with Bombay Times, Dinesh Kumar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow said, “On the basis of the CMO’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor FINALLY tests negative for COVID 19

As per the report, two more FIRs have been registered against Kanika Kapoor. One being registered in the Hazratganj police station and the other being lodged in Gomti Nagar Police station. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow lodged an FIR against the singer. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor’s family refutes claims of starry tantrums, says, ‘The doctors asked her to change behind a curtain in the room’

Her family clarified the claims of accusers on the singer throwing tantrums in the hospital saying that she was not happy when she was asked to change behind a curtain. Kanika had pointed out that the premises were unclean.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.