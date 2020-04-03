Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor’s family refutes claims of starry tantrums, says, ‘The doctors asked her to change behind a curtain in the room | Bollywood Life

Kanika Kapoor has tested positive a fifth time for coronavirus, and her family and well-wishers are extremely worried over the singer’s health. However, there’s a section of people who still feel she’s to be blamed for neither immediately getting tested after returning from abroad nor placing herself under self-quarantine as was instructed by the government and medical authorities for all people flying in from other countries prior to the nation being placed under a 21-day lockdown. Well, her finally have now finally come out with their version of what actually happened. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan mourns the loss of his nephew, Paras Chhabra blames Shehnaaz Gill

In an interview with India Today, her family said, “Kanika Kapoor arrived in Mumbai from London on an Air India flight on March 9, 2020. The flight landed in the early hours of March 10. At the time, no Isolation Advisory was issued for travellers coming from abroad, so Kanika went to her home after completing her immigration process. The next day (March 10) on Holi, Kanika supposed to come to her parents’ home in Lucknow, but since she was tired from the travelling, she took a flight to Lucknow on the morning of March 11 and landed at around 10:30 am. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kanika Kapoor tests positive a 5th time for COVID-19; hospital authorities assure she is ‘stable’

“In Lucknow, Kanika met her relatives and also went to Kanpur to meet some other relatives. She also attended a party at Akbar Ahmed Dumpy’s place in Lucknow. Kanika said that she had no idea that she could get any kind of infection. Despite this, wherever she went, she kept a proper distance from people around as a habit. Neither did she talk to anyone very closely nor was she in contact with anyone for long. The result of this is that despite meeting people, no one was infected.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I am fine,’ says Kanika Kapoor, hopes to test negative next time

On the medical staff claiming that the singer was throwing starry tantrums, her family added, “Kanika was given a change of clothes – a medical gown – and the doctors asked Kanika to change behind a curtain in the room. Kanika had expressed her displeasure over this, and later on, about the dirt in the quarantine ward, which she asked the staff to clean. On this, the PGI administration accused her of throwing starry tantrums. Kanika has fully cooperated with the doctors regarding her illness and now Kanika has no symptoms of Covid-19. She is just waiting for the report to be negative and only then will she be allowed to leave the hospital.”

Well, regardless who’s at fault and whom ought to shoulder the blame, what’s important is that Kanika Kapoor makes a full recovery from COVID-19 as should all the other individual who’ve tested positive for the deadly disease.

