Coronavirus pandemic: Kapil Sharma says, ‘It doesn’t spread due to pets,’ rubbishing the rumour of animals spreading COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

The fast-spreading coronavirus has been claiming lives as we speak. Every day the count of people dying due to the ghastly family of viruses is increasing. Keeping in mind that the virus is a contact transmitted one and highly contagious, the Prime Minister of India had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Since celebrities are spending time at home trying to keep themselves entertained in whatever way possible. Some are even taking up household chores to pass their time. Comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma is doing his bit by staying at home and spending time with his family and his little daughter, Anayra. Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show, March 29, written update: Kapil Sharma receives a special gift from his fan

Recently, the actor interacted with Pinkvilla wherein he was asked about the rumours of animals spreading the coronavirus. Rubbishing them, he said, “It was a rumour. When something like this happens, there are always rumours. Some people must have spread these false rumours. It’s nothing like that. It’s stupid for someone to believe these rumours! There are pets in my house as well. There is a small baby in our house. I will obviously be aware of the fact if it was true. We would have taken the necessary precautions. Coronavirus doesn’t spread due to pets. We should all take care of our pets and even offer food to stray dogs. You will get good blessings, believe me.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sunil Grover makes a statement for wearing the mask through his different avatars

Kapil Sharma further urged people to not panic during these trying times while talking about the precautionary measures that he adopted. “Don’t get out of home and don’t let anyone come to our house. I had made a few arrangements as we have a baby. The ones who work at our house, they are the only ones at home. Even in terms of groceries, we can go down and receive it,” Kapil Sharma told the online entertainment portal. Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show, March 28, written update: Kapil Sharma turns a singer

Meanwhile, vote for the Most Popular Comedian (Youtube) here:

For more scoops and updates on coronavirus and more, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.