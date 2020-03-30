Coronavirus pandemic: Kapil Sharma says that time passes quickly when you have a baby at home | Bollywood Life

One of the celebs who is in news during this Coronavirus pandemic is Kapil Sharma. The comedian rocked the first quarantine day by playing drums for his society members. He was joined by his buddy, Mika Singh. He has also donated Rs 50 lakh for the PM-CARES Fund that is set up for the aid of the under-privileged. He told a paper that being homebound is not at all difficult for him. He told Hindustan Times, “I have been home ever since my daughter was born in December. I would step out only to shoot for my show’s episodes. Now, of course, we aren’t shooting, so staying at home hasn’t really been all that different.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan shares a video of cops schooling errant citizens, and it’s EPIC!

His baby girl, Anayra is now three months old. He further said that times passes quickly when one has a child at home. Kapil has also started watching web shows, reading and is writing a stand-up skit. He further said, "I am happy India has a good control on things and I pray that the lockdown works and helps us get rid of the virus. People should follow it strictly but some of them aren't taking it seriously as they don't know the gravity of the situation. Only when our PM said so on TV, that many people realised their mistake. We should learn from countries that were prepared and ones that were not about what to do and what not to do."

Kapil has always been at the forefront when it came to donating stuff for relief. He said he got inspired after hearing that Telugu stars had come forward in full force. He said, "I read that (Telugu stars) Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan had donated sums to the fund, so I felt I should do as well. I tweeted about it so that people come forward and do their bit. At this time, any sum is helpful. We can afford to stay at home without pay checks for months but there are so many daily wage earners who need our help right now."

