Coronavirus Pandemic: Karan Johar is a ‘very boring person’ feels son Yash | Bollywood Life

It seems coronavirus lockdown has turned filmmaker Karan Johar into a paparazzo, as he’s been seen capturing and posting videos of his children, Yash and Roohi, all the time. On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram and posted another video that shows his little son Yash calling him a ” very boring” person. “I am very boring! Apparently! # LockdownWithTheJohars,” Karan captioned the video. Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor commented: “Because you don’t wear simple clothes.” Farah Khan wrote: “Your kids are fed up of you.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Hindustani Bhau oversees sanitation drive in Khar — watch video

Karan Johar also posted another video where the kids are snacking with their grandmother, Hiroo Johar. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sidharth Shukla is moved by the plight of daily-wage workers in lockdown, says, ‘It is a question of life and death’

On directorial front, Karan has a major multi-starrerA film, “Takht” in his kitty. The movie will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Zoa Morani gets admitted to Kokilaben hospital; family suspects mix-up in hers and sister Shaza’s reports

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.