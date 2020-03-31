Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledge to support UNICEF, GIVE INDIA, and IAHV in the fight against the deadly virus | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus outbreak in the country has been a major concern. PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in the country and everything has been shut down. The shoots of films and television shows have been stopped. The people are instructed to follow the rules and not to come out of their houses. The celebrities have been spreading awareness about the same and have been urging their fans to follow the instructions given. They have been trying to make people understand how much will the nation suffer if they do not lock themselves in their houses. PM Narendra Modi had also urged the citizens to contribute towards the PM CARES fund to help them coronavirus. Many celebrities from the Bollywood industry, South industry, television industry, Sportsmen, businessmen and others have given their contribution. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her ‘workout pout’ after her quarantine exercise session

Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have given their support for their nation to fight the deadly virus. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed through an Instagram post about the same. In the post she wrote, “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind Kareena, Saif & Taimur.” Check out the post here:

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has also given her contribution to the PM CARES fund. She revealed about the same on Instagram.

