Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a candid pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur | Bollywood Life

Different people are finding different ways to deal with this coronavirus lockdown. While some are posting workout videos, some are uploading candid pics. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared one such candid pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

Her caption read, ‘Dear India, let’s do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe.’ AS you might be aware, on Tuesday evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide complete lockdown for 21 days.

A few days ago, Kareena shared a few photographs on her Instagram account in which we can see Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house’s balcony.

The Jab We Met actress even urged people to “make the world a better place” and “play their part”.

Kapoor Khan, who made a smashing debut on Instagram some days ago, is making the most of the app. She recently posted a picture from her childhood. What caught people’s attention was the caption. Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a statement about social distancing and how.

The actress was last seen in Good Newwz that made more than 200 crores worldwide. The film was well-received by critics and public alike. She urged people to stay safe in her unique way. The Coronavirus pandemic that originated in China’s Wuhan city has taken the lives of over 13,000 people all over the world. Italy is one of the worst affected countries along with Iran and the US. It is still spreading like anything. In India, 334 people have tested positive so far. Many parts of the country are under lockdown till March 31. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people to observer Janta Curfew. Many Bollywood people have released videos in which they are asking people to stay safe. Salman Khan has also released a video in which he says that no one is safe from Covid-19.

