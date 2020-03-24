Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback pic of Rome, says Saif and she are praying for the country | Bollywood Life

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the hottest new entrant in the world of Instagram. And like every Bollywood celeb, she is pretty active now that we are living in lockdown. Yesterday, she showed solidarity with Italy as she shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and her posing with Rome’s numero uno attraction, the Colosseum in the backdrop. The country visited Italy last year travelling extensively across Rome and Tuscany. Their pictures from a lavish villa in the countryside had gone viral. Those were the happy days. Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the picture, “Amore Italy. My love and I are praying for you all.”

As we know, after China’s Wuhan it is Italy that has become the centre point of the Coronavirus pandemic. More than 6,000 deaths have been reported in the beautiful country. The sad part is that the curve does not seem to flatten in Italy. The world got a shock when they reported more than 750 deaths in a day. It all started in Lombardy, which was the worst affected. Amongst towns, it is the fashion capital of Milan that has been ravaged. The world was left heartbroken as the distressed PM of Italy, Giuseppe Conte looked almost in tears at a press conference.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut some days back. It was rumoured that she had a secret account from which she would be checking on celebs for many years. Kareena Kapoor Khan said she is not someone who would like her life to be governed by the number of likes on her pictures but would love to share snippets with fans. Her last film, Good Newzz was a huge blockbuster. All eyes are now on Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan.

