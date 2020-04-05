Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan has got the vaccine of COVID 19 but there’s a catch! | Bollywood Life

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been unleashing his humorous side amidst coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd. But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits. “Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai,” he joked. Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne.” Also Read – Kartik Aaryan wants to remake Baghban and asks for female cast entries, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar apply

And Kartik Aaryan was too quick to respond back. “You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can’t remove Biotechnology from bhai,” Kartik quipped. For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an Engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai’s D Y Patil College of Engineering. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan aces THESE Odissi dance steps like a pro — watch video

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

