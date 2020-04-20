Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan’s new goofy video on food quality will lighten up your mood | Bollywood Life

One should head to actor Kartik Aaryan’s social media accounts to get entertained amid the ongoing lockdown period. From posting hilarious pictures to making goofy videos and conducting interactive sessions, Kartik has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people. And now on Sunday, he is back with another goofy video, which he has made with his sister. In the video, the “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” actor can be seen taking a bit of his chapati and clearly hates it. He then moved towards his sister, heldA her braid and turned her around. “No compromise on food quality,” he captioned the video. Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Kartik Aaryan recreates Hrithik Roshan’s iconic scene from Koi Mil Gaya with a hilarious twist — watch video

The siblings' video has left netizens in splits. A user commented: "Hahahaa." Another one wrote: "Thank you for making us laugh."

Recently, Kartik Aaryan had kickstarted a new series titled ‘Kooki Poochega’. For the unversed, Kooki is a nickname given to Kartik Aaryan by his fans. In this show, Kartik Aaryan will interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus. He took to Instagram to announce about the same and had also posted his first episode with Sumiti Singh, one of the first-ever Coronavirus survivors in India. He has also posted a few more interviews with people on Instagram.

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

