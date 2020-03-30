Coronavirus pandemic: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan shares a video of cops schooling errant citizens, and it’s EPIC! | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus pandemic has taught us many things. One of them is that you will stay safe will you follow the rules. Parth Samthaan, who has been following the practice of self-distancing in this lockdown period is gorging on pizzas and watching shows. He took to social media to share a hilarious video where cops could be seen schooling errant citizens who were flouting the rules. They did aarti of the two people. The song Ayeyee Aapka Intezaar Tha can be hear in the background. It is a hilarious video. Hina Khan, his fitness trainer and others reacted on it. Check out the video here… Also Read – Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee shares a happy news for her fans

In another pic, we can see him gorging on pizzas. His fans have asked him from where did he manage to get them in the first place. His fitness trainer also sounds a bit worried as he is not gymming per se. Parth, a fitness freak is also a huge foodie. He is seen devouring two pizzas at the same time.

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit nations like Italy, Spain and the US. There people are dying in thousands. In Italy, the toll is over 10,000. So far, in India we have a little more than 1,000 cases. However, given our population and its density we might see an exponential rise. The fear is of stage three of the pandemic, which can be lethal for us. This is why the government wants people to stay indoors. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

