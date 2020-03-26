Coronavirus pandemic: Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes will spend her quarantine period in the cutest way possible [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Actress Erica Fernandes’s pet dog Champ turns 5, and she is celebrating it with him in the sweetest and simplest way possible! Owing to the state lockdown to help curb the ongoing coronavirus scare, Erica is gifting her ‘Champ’ a lot of quality time on his birthday this year! Also Read – Cezzanne Khan-Shweta Tiwari or Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes: Who is your favourite Anurag and Prerna? — vote now

Speaking about how she’s celebrating his birthday with being locked down at home, Erica shares, “Since there are a lot of restrictions at the moment, I am celebrating Champ’s birthday in a sweet and simple way at home itself. Lots of cuddles, snuggles and hugs is what I am giving him! And trust me he loves it! Since I am usually away shooting, I don’t get to spend much time with him, so I am covering up for that at the moment and giving him all the attention he wants. Also, the best part about animals is that they are only looking at love and care from us humans! And my Champ is most satisfied when I am playing with him and just being with him all day at home! So quality time with Champ is the ideal birthday gift for him from me this year.”