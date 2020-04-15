Coronavirus pandemic: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Sana Saeed opens up on coping with her father’s loss in isolation | Bollywood Life

While the entire nation was observing Janta Curfew on March 22, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress Sana Saeed lost her father on the day. Loss of a parent is saddening and we cannot even imagine what Sana must have gone through after her father’s demise. The sad part is that Sana was stuck in a foreign land due to travel restrictions when her father left for heavenly abode. Unfortunately, she couldn’t even make it for her father, Abdul Ahad Saeed’s last rites. The actress had to attend his funeral over a video call. And it saddens us to even hear what Sana went through. It was extremely tough for the actress to deal with the news especially when she was in self-isolation and had no one with her. In an interview with Bombay Times, Sana has now opened up about coping up with the loss of her beloved dad, who was an Urdu poet. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sana Saeed unable to return from the US after her father passes away, says, ‘He’s definitely in a better place now’

The actress revealed that her father was diabetic and was even hospitalized. Sana Saeed stated that she had taken a break for two months to be with him all the time. Currently, the actress is slowly coming on terms with the fact that her father is no more. “I had shut myself from the world for a couple of days and was only taking calls from my family (mother and two sisters). I wanted to be with them and hug them.” Also Read – Karan Johar is the BUSIEST man in the film fraternity, thinks Salman Khan

She further added: “I couldn’t have expected him to keep living with the kind of pain he was in. I loved my dad so much that I can never get closure, but I have come to terms with the fact that I couldn’t be present for his final rites. I have made peace with the situation rather than fight it.” Also Read – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s little Anjali, Sana Saeed’s transformation will make you believe in fairy godmothers – view pics

On a good note, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress revealed that she plans to transform her father’s poems in different languages and release them for people to read. At the same time, our heart goes to Sana Saeed.

