Coronavirus pandemic: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya posts a throwback video from a beach vacation as she’s locked up like us | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus Pandemic has come home to India and we are living in scary times. Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is also missing out on being in the lap of nature. In better times, a few days off meant a great vacation for most of our TV stars. Shraddha Arya is a water baby and loves places like Thailand, Bali, Maldives, etc. In the throwback video shared by Shraddha Arya we can see her walking in the ocean. She is wearing a white skirt with a sexy top. The video has got many likes and many are missing the times when we could step out freely.

Shraddha Arya is known for the role of Preeta in the show, Kundali Bhagya. She is one of the most loved TV actresses in current times. Shraddha Arya is trying to keep fans engaged during this period. She posted a video where she shared a recipe to make a face mask. She said it was a simple mix of easily available ingredients that left your skin feeling refreshed and supple.

The coronavirus pandemic that originated in China’s Wuhan city, quickly spread to many countries across the globe. Some of the worst affected nations are Spain, Italy, Iran and US. World leaders are worried as there is a loss of live and economy that is unprecedented. The pathogen spreads through the air as well as surfaces. While maintaining hygiene is being advised, there is no foolproof method as well. Medical researchers are in a race to find a vaccine. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates!

