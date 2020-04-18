Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Group of Ministers Meet as 45% Economic Activity to Restart From Monday

The United States, has, meanwhile passed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. With the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world, the US had recorded 700,282 cases of COVID-19 and 36,773 deaths as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), according to the Baltimore-based university. That marked an increase of 3,856 deaths in the past 24 hours, but that figure likely includes “probable” virus-linked deaths, which had not previously been counted.

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus, ringing alarm bells for the military. The navy men have been admitted to the naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, two navy officials said. The outbreak has happened at INS Angre, which is a shore-based support establishment.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,616, as many as 1,766 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

In Maharashtra, 118 more people tested positive, taking its overall tally to 3,320, said state health officials. Seven deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 201, they added.

Of 3,320 cases, 2,085 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 122 of the 201 deaths due to the pandemic in the state.

However, figures from the central government puts the deaths in Maharashtra at 194.

Thirty-two deaths have been reported since Thursday evening, of which eight were reported from Rajasthan, seven from Maharashtra, six from Delhi, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 452 deaths, Madhya Pradesh follows Maharashtra at 57, Gujarat and Delhi at 38 each, and Telengana 18.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each. Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each. Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 deaths fatalities.

Four persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to health ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed at least 457 deaths.