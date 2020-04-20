Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s Death Toll Rises to 559; Govt Says No New Cases in 59 Districts in Last 2 Weeks

India’s new norms for foreign direct investment from specific countries violate the WTO’s principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said today. The official said the new policy introducing “additional barriers” was also against the consensus arrived at the G20 grouping to realize a free, fair, non-discriminatory and transparent environment for investment.

Last week, India made grant of prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share land border with India to curb “opportunistic takeovers” of domestic firms following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO’s principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of trade and investment,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

India today crossed the 17,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll rose to 543. Of the total 17,265 cases, 14,175 are active, while 2,546 are cured. The numbers come on a day when the country takes the first step towards relaxing restrictions imposed during the lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24 to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The government, with an aim to reboot the economy, has allowed activities related to agriculture and horticulture from today because of the approaching harvest season and the potential of bumper wheat crops, plantation work for tea, coffee and rubber, and industries in rural areas, Special Economic Zones and industrial townships.

Economic activities to be functional will include non-banking financial corporations and micro-finance institutions that have now been marked as essential, while services like electricians, plumbers and repairmen will also be permitted.

Construction, in rural areas, of water supply and sanitation, and laying of power lines and telecom optical fibres and cables will also be allowed, according to the home ministry.

The re-opening, albeit in a limited manner, will be good news for the lakhs of unemployed migrant workers and daily labourers who had been left jobless by the ban on activity under the lockdown.

While the health ministry data suggests that the rate of new infections has tapered, experts have said it is hard to gauge much from the data as India has still only tested a limited proportion of its population, despite testing being expanded in the last fortnight.

Health minister Dr Harshvardhan, at a videoconference with counterparts of G20 nations, said that as a result of the lockdown the doubling rate for infections has gone from 3.4 days on March 17, to 4.4 days on March 25, and is currently about 7.4 days.

Three states – Telangana, Punjab and Delhi – decided on Sunday not to ease the lockdown restrictions in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

While Delhi and Punjab governments said there will be no relaxations till the lockdown ends on May 3, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state till May 7.