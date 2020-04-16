Coronavirus pandemic: Mahesh Babu lauds efforts of sanitation workers, says, ‘A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all…’ | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has hit India and now we have more than 12,000 infected patients in the country. While law-abiding and considerate citizens are doing their best and following the mantra of #StayHomeStaySafe, many do not have that luxury. These include sanitation workers, medicos, healthcare workers and cops. In fact, they are working for almost 12 hours a day. Some states are doing intensive testing and people there have a lot of work. Mahesh Babu today lauded the sanitation workers of Telangana who put their lives at risk to fight the pandemic. He put up an Instagram post saluting them. Also Read – Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara makes her Instagram debut; gets close to 13K followers in three days

Mahesh Babu is one amongst the Telugu stars who has contributed greatly for the chief minister’s relief fund. He has given more than a crore. Others from his fraternity like Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi have also come forth with generous contributions. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara who recently made her debut on Instagram also shared a video on washing hands during coronavirus. Also Read – Doting dad Mahesh Babu finds spending time with daughter Sitara, the biggest perk of being in quarantine

India has announced a lockdown till May to battle the pandemic. Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Rajasthan are some of the worst affected states. By April 20, we will get a clearer picture of the malaise. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahesh Babu tells fans that ‘fake news is a real issue’ as India battles COVID-19

