Coronavirus Pandemic May Not Fade in Summer Weather

The homebound and virus-wary across the Northern Hemisphere, from President Trump to cooped-up schoolchildren, have clung to the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic will fade in hot weather, as some viral diseases do.

But the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, in a public report sent to the White House, has said, in effect: Don’t get your hopes up. After reviewing a variety of research reports, a panel concluded that the studies, of varying quality of evidence, simply did not offer a clear forecast of what would happen to the spread of the novel coronavirus in the summer. It may not diminish significantly.

The report, sent to Kelvin Droegemeier, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House and acting director of the National Science Foundation, was a brief nine-page communication known as a rapid expert consultation. It was signed by Dr. David Relman of Stanford University, one of the members of the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats at the National Academies, independent agencies that advise the government and the public.

It cited a small number of well-controlled laboratory studies that show that high temperature and humidity can diminish the ability of the novel coronavirus to survive in the environment. But the report noted the studies had limitations that made them less than conclusive.