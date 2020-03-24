Coronavirus pandemic: Meiyang Chang reveals facing racial slurs in the midst of this outbreak | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus Pandemic has come to India and people are understandably scared. It is also bringing out the worst in many people. Meiyang Chang, the former Indian Idol participant who is known as an anchor, singer, actor and host has revealed how he had to face racial slurs. It seems two guys speeding on a bike referred to him as Corona. The actor wrote that is was very hurtful and hoped that better judgment would prevail in these times when the whole world is locked down. Well, the fact is that Meiyang Chang is not the only one. Quite a few people from the North-East have complained about the same.

Chang is a third generation Chinese. He is originally from Jharkhand. The Coronavirus Pandemic began in China’s Wuhan province. There is has killed thousands of people. The second worst affected country is Italy. There more than 6,000 people have lost lives. Iran, Spain, Germany, Brazil, United States and Ecuador are also badly affected.

