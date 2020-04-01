Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Money cannot take precedence over health,’ says Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she talks about the industry facing losses | Bollywood Life

Ever since our honorable PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14, everything has come to standstill. People are working from home whereas celebrities are making the most of their quarantine time as they cannot go on the sets of their film or TV shoots. Needless to say, the film industry is going to incur losses as many films will not be releasing for at least the next three weeks. However, Shilpa Shetty Kundra prioritizes human life over the numbers. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shilpa, who will be next seen in Nikamma and Hungama 2, mentioned that she does not care about the numbers as she is not a producer. The actress stated that this pandemic has to be taken seriously and no one can be given special preference in this moment of crisis. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Shilpa Shetty Kundra — celebs who became parents via surrogacy

"This pandemic has to be taken seriously. What applies to one has to apply to the other, too. No one can be given special preference. Even if it means that to contain the virus we need to stop congregating or commuting. Everyone has to be responsible for their actions, and if there's a blanket ban on something, it has to be respected. Money cannot take precedence over health," she said.

Since both of her films have come to a standstill, the actress is making the most of her quarantine period by spending time with her 8-year old son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra. "I have a garden in my house. So we play badminton most of the time. Then, time goes into feeding my newborn, giving her a bath and all that. Thereafter, very little time is left for yourself, so I catch up on web shows. Health is of paramount importance, entertainment can come later," she said and signed off.

