Coronavirus pandemic: Nagpur police shared a still from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express to raise awareness about COVID-19 | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus is currently a major concern. The outbreak in the country has increased and the Government has started taking the required measures. The Government has asked people to stay indoors and schools, colleges, offices, malls, theatres, gyms have been shut down. The shoots of films, television shows have all been stopped. PM Narendra Modi has now announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Celebrities have been talking about the same and have been urging their fans to stop going out and follow the instructions of the government. Even after taking so many measures, there are people who still step out and do not follow the rule. Hence, the Nagpur police have come up with an interesting concept to make people understand social distancing. They have shared a still of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express and created awareness in the most innovative way.

They have used Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue, 'Don't underestimate the power of a common man' and shared a meme using the still from Chennai Express. In the meme shared, Deepika and SRK are sitting at opposite ends of a bench at a station and are not even looking at each other. The Nagpur Police have written 'Social Distancing' in between the gap and sharing the pic on Twitter they wrote, "Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice." Seeing this, all the other departments of police have also started sharing memes about it. Check out the tweet here:

Don’t underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020



Not just this, even Delhi police had a similar kind of meme earlier. They had shared a meme of Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in his invisibility cloak and mentioned on the pic, "You might not see us but we are watching you." They wrote," We're vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay."

We’re vigilant & everywhere! Strict legal action will be taken against any attempt to spread rumours on social media in the guise of #AprilFoolsDay April Fools Day की आड़ में सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों को फैलाने कि कोशिश ना करें इस तरह की गतिविधियों से सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा pic.twitter.com/ksgxtX36Yl — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 31, 2020

This is surely an amazing way and hope this makes people understand.

