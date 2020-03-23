Coronavirus Pandemic: Neena Gupta enjoys her quarantine period as she gets a head massage from husband Vivek Mehra | Bollywood Life

Yesterday, while Bollywood celebs were cheering the success of Janta Curfew, Neena Gupta enjoyed her quarantine time with husband Vivek Mehra in Mukteshwar as he was giving her a head massage. The Badhaai Ho actress shared the picture of that adorable moment on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Husband ko istemal karo na.”

Neena, who tied the knot with Vivek in 2008 was earlier in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. While interacting with media for the promotions of last film Panga, Neena Gupta revealed one decision she would reconsider, if given an opportunity to do so. And her decision would be to not have a child outside marriage. Wonder why? Because the veteran actress herself has a child out of wedlock and she feels a child needs both a mother and a father. In her case, Neena raised her and cricketer Vivian Richards’ daughter, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother in India.

Coming back to her decision, Neena told Mumbai Mirror, “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered.” The actress also credited her daughter Masaba for helping her out when it comes to fashion. “Masaba has helped me break some taboos, like wearing off-white with white, or sneakers with a fancy gown. She’s given me the confidence to carry off stuff, which looks nice. It’s important that you’re not embarrassed when you try something new. I always dress like this, it’s just that because I never went for functions earlier, no one noticed. Now, thanks to fans and the social media, they’re talking about it.”

