Coronavirus Pandemic: No Relaxation Of Lockdown In Delhi, Review After A Week, Says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media this afternoon on coronavirus.

New Delhi:

Nearly 2 per cent of India’s total population lives in Delhi but 12 per cent of the country’s total coronavirus cases so far have been reported from the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this afternoon, adding that “the lockdown cannot be relaxed” in the city. The situation would be reviewed again after a week, he said, urging people to stay indoors.

“According to the central government’s directions, lockdown can be relaxed in those areas that are not affected by the coronavirus pandemic from April 20, which is tomorrow. However, the restrictions can’t be relaxed in containment zones,” Mr Kejriwal said during a press briefing this afternoon.

“Delhi has 11 districts… all of them are hotspots. The city has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days as we increased testing,” he added.

With 77 containment zones, the national capital has recorded 1,893 COVID-19 cases so far, including 42 deaths.

“I am concerned about children not going to schools, people not being able to earn their livelihoods. But if we relax the lockdown and fall short of hospital beds, ventilators… what will do then? For now, we have decided not to relax the lockdown,” Mr Kejriwal said as he gave example of European nations – Italy and Spain – that fell short of hospital beds and ventilators in the fight against COVID-19.

The national capital – one of the worst hit in the country by the outbreak – reported a jump in the COVID-19 cases because of arrivals from foreign countries and the religious congregation held by an Islamic sect – Tablighi Jamaat – last month in Nizammudin, Mr Kejriwal said. “Yesterday, of 736 tests that were conducted in the city, about 25 per cent tested positive. All 186 patients had not shown any symptoms. This is dangerous,” he added as he urged people to stay at home.

The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 to check the spread of the highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, was extended till May 3 earlier this week. Across India, more than 15,000 have contracted COVID-19, nearly 500 have died.

