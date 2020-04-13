Coronavirus pandemic: Pankaj Kapur’s Office Office to re-run on television amidst the lockdown | Bollywood Life

Even as talk has been rife all through Saturday that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is likely to continue for two more weeks, there is good news for couch potatoes. Given the good response to the re-telecast of several old popular TV shows among new-age audiences, Sony SAB has decided to re-run its hit sitcom “Office Office”. The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi, and narrates his truggles to get work done in corrupt offices in a satirical manner. Also Read – Rajinikanth’s Kabali box office collections a LIE?

On hearing the news of the show’s return, actor Deven Bhojani, who played a pivotal role, got nostalgic. “It’s a great feeling that ‘Office Office’ is coming back. We made the show in 2001-2002, and after almost two decades it will go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. It is about how a common man suffers when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people. In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of ‘Office Office’ will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward for such a show,” Bhojani said. Also Read – Rajinikanth’s Kabali day 3 worldwide box office collection:The movie rakes in Rs 200 crore in the opening weekend

“Office Office” will re-run on Sony SAB from April 12. Also Read – 5 lessons Shahid Kapoor can learn from Pankaj Kapur!

