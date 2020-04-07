Coronavirus pandemic: Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma do their bit to help the needy — watch video | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has left a bad impact on the lives of millions across India. It is the underprivileged who is the most affected in this. However, the entertainment fraternity has come out in full support of the government. Top stars of Bollywood have contributed huge amounts. From the TV industry, Kapil Sharma, Maniesh Paul and Arjun Bijlani have donated generously to the cause. Well, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have also done their bit. The BFF jodi distributed food packets to the needy while maintaining all the rules of social distancing. Paras Chhabra posted a video of the same on his social media account. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Mahhi Vij lashes out at trolls with all her fury — read tweets

Today, CINTAA has appealed to all members to come forward and help with funds and ration. It is for daily wage workers who work in the TV industry. Paras Chhabra’s fortunes have changed after his stint on Bigg Boss 13. He instantly got another offer, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. People liked Paras on the show. He confirmed to BollywoodLife that he has been offered a Punjabi film with Mahira Sharma. He might be seen in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi as well. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s ex, Arhaan Khan, happy with the show’s re-run, says, ‘I gave my 100% to the relationship and was quite loyal’

Mahira Sharma told us, “This is true. We have been offered a film together. I am excited to work with Paras and I’m super comfortable working with him. Masti, masti mein shoot nikal denge.” Paras Chhabra also agreed on it. Also Read – ‘Nobody wana see us together,’ Himanshi Khurana’s tweet leaves fans wondering if all’s well between Asim Riaz and her

