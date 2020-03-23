Coronavirus Pandemic: Post his return from Georgia, Baahubali star Prabhas goes into self-quarantine mode | Bollywood Life

The Baahubali star, Prabhas, recently came back to India from Georgia, where he was shooting for his upcoming romantic film, tentatively titled Jaan. Looking at the current scenario, where the country is battling against the deadly disease of coronavirus, the actor has gone into self-quarantine mode. The rebel star shared a note on his Instagram account, which reads, “On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe.”

The latest development suggests that the makers are planning to release the film October 16, that is during the Dussehra weekend. It is said that the film will be Radhe Shyam, Jaan or O Dear. It is produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creation Director of the film Radha Krishna earlier told to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen. The regular shoot will begin very soon.”

Also, vote for the BL Social Media Queen here:

Actress Pooja Hegde also told the tabloid that she will do a workshop before starting the shooting of the film. “I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time.” Prabhas has dropped 10 kilos to look leaner for Jaan which is supposed to have some steamy sequences between Pooja and him. The actor will go shirtless as well. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.