Coronavirus pandemic: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distribute meals to the sick in LA amidst lockdown | Bollywood Life

In their first public activity since relocating to US, the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry and his actress wife, Meghan Markle handed out free meals to a number of sick and needy people in Los Angeles, The ex-royal couple have shifted to California, America, ever since relocating from Britain, abandoning their royal duties and distancing themselves from Queen family, adn this was their first proper public endeavour since shifting base to the States. Honestly, it’s also a well-planned PR endeavour, given all the negativity that had followed them by both the press and people from Britain all the way to America. Also Read – Royal no more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially step down as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who’ve formally vacated their posts as senior members of the British royal family, first volunteered with Project Angel Food last Sunday, an organisation known to distribute free meals to who needs them. Speaking about Harry and Meghan’s much-publicised charity act, communications manager of Project Angel Food, Anne-Marie Williams, said, “They were here Easter Sunday, and then they surprised us on Wednesday. Also Read – Prince Harry breaks his silence on split from the royal family: It brings me great sadness that it has come to this

An official statement from the non-profit organisation, highlighting the couple’s act, added, “They handed out to 20 of our clients, and they rocked their worlds. The pair quietly continued delivering meals to relieve our overworked drivers, who’ve faced an increased workload since the coronavirus lockdown began last month.” On their part, Meghan and Harry told the Daily Telegraph, “We wanted to do something of meaning, to do something that matters, but have delayed releasing full details about it because of the coronavirus pandemic and will make an announcement when the time is right.” Also Read – Queen Elizabeth II calls emergency royal family meeting over Prince Harry-Meghan Markle crisis

Anne-Marie Williams added that she isn’t aware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having any plans of volunteering again in future, but “if it happens it’ll be spontaneous or at their whim.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.