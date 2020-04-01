Coronavirus Pandemic: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham team stuck in Jordan; director requests return to India | Bollywood Life

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham director Blessy, who is stuck in Jordan along with the lead actor and crew including 58 members, has written to Film Chamber requesting help to ensure their safe return to India. The team of Aadujeevitham were shooting their second schedule in Jordan’s Wadi Rum for past weeks and had got the permission to shoot till the second week of April. But after one Omani actor was quarantined along with his translator, the outbreak became more severe, which forced the Jordan government to reverse its decision. Also Read – South movies this week: Vaanam Kottattum, Seeru, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Now, the film Chamber has requested Kerala government and CMO to help them to rescue. The lead actor recently shared a message about the situation in Jordan as he wrote, "Hello all. Hope everyone is holding up and doing their best to stay safe during these tough times. On 24/03/2020, the shooting of Aadujeevitham in Jordan was temporarily stopped due to the prevailing circumstances. But after an appraisal of our situation, the authorities were convinced that our unit was isolated and operating safely within the confines of the Wadi Rum desert, and hence, we were given a go-ahead for the shoot."

Prithviraj further added, “But obviously, what happens beyond that timeline is a matter of concern. We have a doctor in our team who’s carrying out medical check ups for each member of the crew every 72 hours, and we are also subjected to periodic check ups by a government-appointed Jordanian doctor. We completely understand that given the circumstances around the world, our team of 58 might not be the biggest concern of authorities back home now, and rightfully so. But we also felt that it was our duty to let all concerned know about the situation and keep them updated.”

Aadujeevitham (The Life of a Goat) is a survival, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Benyamin. The music of the film is given by AR Rahman.

