Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra shares a stunning magazine photoshoot amidst lockdown, says, ‘Wish we were launching under very different circumstances’ | Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra is a DIVA. The actress has been doing charity work for some time in association with UNICEF and other charity and world health organizations to help the poor and people struggling to make ends meet. Priyanka took to her social handle amid coronavirus pandemic to share pictures from her magazine photoshoot. The Sky Is Pink actress looks stunning in her shoot and we cannot take out eyes off her. However, the actress expressed that she wished the cover launch would have been under different circumstances. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donate to THESE global charities; say, ‘No amount is too small’

“Before the Covid-19 crisis, I had the pleasure of shooting the May cover of @tatlermagazine. It’s a cover I wish we were launching under very different circumstances, but one I am very proud of none the less. The digital issue will be available now for free. ❤️ to you all,” she wrote in the caption alongside the pictures. Have a look at the post here: Also Read – Ranveer Singh’s hilarious quarantine look, Kartik Aaryan’s tali bajao moment — here are the VIRAL pictures of the week

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra Jonas works out with hubby Nick Jonas amid the lockdown

Priyanka Chopra donated about $100, 000 to Bon Viv, campaign and wrote, “Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. SO, each week I’ll go live with @bonvivspikedseltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way. If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for next steps . We are all in this together. #togetherwomenrise #partner.”

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positive cases in India have crossed about 2300 mark with 56 deaths. In the last few days, the number of positive patients of Coronavirus was reported from Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The number of cases doubled up from what it was ten days ago. Also, Maharastra is leading the coronavirus infected patient with 280 active cases.

We urge you all to stay at home and help beat the pandemic.

