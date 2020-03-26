Coronavirus pandemic: Priyanka Chopra takes the safe hand challenge, nominates Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra — watch video | Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra is one helluva diva. The actress is also into charity work and development of mankind and upliftment of various societies. Given the pandemic situation in the whole world, The Sky Is Pink took the safe hand challenge that the WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been giving out the safe hands challenge to celebrities to spread awareness about maintaining hygiene condition while being locked up in the house.

And taking up the challenge, Priyanka Chopra had a unique way to promote awareness about the same. She began singing a coronavirus song that she made with her American-singer husband, Nick Jonas. ” accept the #SafeHands challenge ?@DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here’s a song to ensure you’re doing this for at least 20 seconds.? co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste.” She wrote beside the video.

In the video, she could be heard saying, “Alright guys I was challenged by the WHO to wash my hands for at least 20 seconds so here we go,” before she goes on to wash her hands with liquid soap and water. She further sings in the video, “Wherever you are wash your hands, whoever you are wash your hands. It’s a simple thing to do, let’s do it all and you, let’s wash your hands. That’s it, do it for your safety. Do it for your family’s safety and let us beat this pandemic.” Have a look at the video here:

Isn’t it amazing? Well, you can always sing this song while washing your hands. It’s pretty cool. Priyanka went on to nominate Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Kate Bosworth, Mindy Kaling.

