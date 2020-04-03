Coronavirus pandemic: Producers Guild, IFTPC and FWICE joins hands to aid daily-wage workers of the film industry | Bollywood Life

The Producers Guild of India, Indian Film & Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Thursday announced that they are joining hands to provide financial assistance to daily wage workers in the film industry who have been hit by the nationwide lockdown. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Health Ministry officials, till 10.25 am on Thursday, the total number of infected people in the country rose to 1,965, with the death toll at 50. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Legendary jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr passes away at 85

The guild and IFTPC had come together to set up a relief fund for daily wage workers affected by the production halt. According to a press release, the FWICE has pledged support to the fundraising initiative by the guild and IFTPC, by offering to set up a transparent and efficient mechanism to disburse these funds to daily-wage workers, “especially those have no other financial assistance or support available to them from any other source”. The financial assistance will be made to the workers only through direct bank payments. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sana Saeed unable to return from the US after her father passes away, says, ‘He’s definitely in a better place now’

The first tranche of funds raised by guild and IFTPC will be made available to FWICE for disbursement in the first week of April. Earlier, superstar Salman Khan had pledged to financially support 25,000 labourers in the film industry. Bhaijaan has taken upon the responsibility of 25,000 daily wage workers upon himself. He has decided to help them monetarily and also ensure that their families get food and other necessities. Ajay Devgn has done his bit for the daily-wage earners in the film industry. The actor, along with Rohit Shetty, have donated Rs. 51 lakh to Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Kriti Sanon declutters wardrobe

(As per inputs from PTI)

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.