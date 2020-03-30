Coronavirus pandemic: Rajkummar Rao gets hailed for not disclosing the amount he donated to the relief funds | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill. The government of India has been trying to solve the panic that has followed and even taking up measures to help with the medical facilities. Various Bollywood celebrities and industrialists have been doing their bit and donating some amount from their savings to the PM’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus. And to join them is Stree actor Rajkummar Rao as well. The actor has donated to the PM’s relief fund, CM’s (Maharashtra) relief fund and even Zomanto’s Feeding India to help the families in need. Also Read – Coronavirus Pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan fans trend in his support after he gets slammed for not offering financial assistance in this moment of crisis

Without disclosing the amount that he donated to the noble cause, “It’s time to stand together and to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind,” Rajkummar Rao tweeted out. Also Read – Akshay Kumar takes Twinkle Khanna to the hospital amidst the coronavirus scare — read deets

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind??❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

Fans have been praising the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor for not disclosing the amount that he donated for the charity work. One of the Twitter users said, “No figures? Seems you donna wanna compete with numbers,” while another one wrote, “@RajkummarRao real life hero…#reelhero.”

A fan of Rajkummar wrote, “Sir you r great..hats off to u.” Another fan wrote, “Raj never cared about numbers!! #RarestGem Ok handThumbs up Chanakya once said “We should not feel pride in our charity, austerity, valour, scriptural knowledge, modesty and morality for the world is full of the rarest gems.”Clapping hands sign.”

Here are the tweets:

No figures? Seems you donna wanna compete with numbers — The Political Satire (@politikalsatire) March 29, 2020

Sir you r great..hats off to u ❤️?? — Srija Saha (@SrijaSa22169955) March 29, 2020

Raj never cared about numbers!! #RarestGem ?? Chanakya once said “We should not feel pride in our charity, austerity, valour, scriptural knowledge, modesty and morality for the world is full of the rarest gems.”? — Homo Sapiens ? (@RaviSRajvardhan) March 29, 2020

To PM’s relief fund or CM’s relief fund actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Kapil Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, South stars Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, have donated their bit.

