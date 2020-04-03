Coronavirus pandemic: Ram Gopal Varma joked about being COVID 19 positive as he was ‘bored’! BEAT THAT | Bollywood Life

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently faced the wrath of trolls when he joked about being diagnosed with coronavirus on April Fool’s Day. The director, who has made plenty of films till now, was bashed right, left and center for his stupid joke, which was not even funny. Ram Gopal Varma had tried to fool everyone by tweeting, “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona.” Following which, he put up a clarification on Twitter and wrote, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s an April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway, I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I didn’t offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan makes Sunil Grover emotional

My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 1, 2020

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Ram Gopal Varma gets blasted by irate netizens after he jokes about testing positive for COVID-19 on April Fool’s Day

His stupid joke clearly did not go down well with the social media users, who slammed him for this gimmick. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Ram Gopal Varma has stated that he tried to play this prank as he was ‘bored.’ He said, “The only way to remain sane in such a [grim] situation is to joke about it, else we will get into depression. I knew I would get trolled for it. I believe a complaint has been filed against me for spreading false information. But it was meant as an April Fool joke, nothing else.” Also Read – Isha Koppikar calls Ram Gopal Varma a genius, says, ‘He has made a cult film in every genre’

The filmmaker also come up with a song called, Kanipinchani Purugu Corona, on coronavirus. He shared this on Twitter with his fans and wrote, “FULL SONG OF CORONAVIRUS inspired by #coronavirus. Music by @sandykeys111, Creative Editing by @vfxrakesh, Lyriced and Edited by ME ..DON’T ENJOY.”

Anyway, we feel Ram Gopal Varma should be very careful with what he speaks or shares during this time of crisis. It was highly insensitive on his part to joke at this point of time.

