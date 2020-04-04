Coronavirus Pandemic: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone contribute towards PM’s COVID-19 relief fund | Bollywood Life

After Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone became the latest couple to make the donation for PM’s coronavirus relief fund. The couple shared the news on their social media accounts but have not disclosed the amount. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” reads the post. Also Read – Coronavirus lockdown: Deepika Padukone turns chef for hubby Ranveer Singh; latter shares an adorable post for her



Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying quarantine period with wife Deepika, recently conducted an Instagram Q&A session during the lockdown phase of the coronavirus pandemic. He answered fan questions like what he ate for dinner, what series he's been bingeing on, and what Deepika Padukone has been doing to pass the time. During this session, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone has been trying to learn piano amidst this quarantine period. He also said that she made a tasty Nutella dessert for him. Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of himself in his Alauddin Khilji kind of avatar and a quirky caption. Ranveer Singh has dreadlocks on his head and tar-black dar circles with ghost-like eyes. Sharing the image he wrote, "Me coming out of quarantine"

The duo will be sharing screen space together in Kabir Khan's 83, which also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Boman Irani, Sahil Khattar, Nishant Dahiya, Neena Gupta and others. The film was scheduled to release on April 10 but has been pushed ahead due to coronavirus pandemic.

