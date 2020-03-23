Coronavirus pandemic: Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone is learning piano while being quarantine | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus outbreak in the country has been a matter of concern for everyone. There is a complete lockdown situation right now and the Government has been constantly asking the citizens not to step out of their houses. Celebrities have been spreading awareness about the same and have been requesting their fans not to go outside and take this declared holiday as a vacation. Celebs have also been sharing their quarantine plans with us. On March 22, #JantaCurfew was imposed and we had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone playing the Q&A on Instagram with their fans. Ranveer Singh conducted an Instagram Q&A session during the lockdown phase of the coronavirus pandemic. He answered fan questions like what he ate for dinner, what series he’s been bingeing on, and what Deepika Padukone has been doing to pass the time.

During this session, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone has been trying to learn piano amidst this quarantine period. He also said that she made a tasty Nutella dessert for him.

Well, it seems Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are completely enjoying this quarantine period by spending time with each other. Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of himself in his Alauddin Khilji kind of avatar and a quirky caption. Ranveer Singh has dreadlocks on his head and tar-black dar circles with ghost-like eyes. Sharing the image he wrote, “Me coming out of quarantine” Have a look at the post here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in 83. This will be the first film they will be seen together after their wedding. The film was scheduled to release on April 10 but has now been postponed.

