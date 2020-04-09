Coronavirus pandemic: Rashami Desai’s fan passes away due to COVID-19; the actress sends prayers to her family | Bollywood Life

The whole of India is battling with the coronavirus pandemic. It is spreading rapidly all over the country. Mumbai has become the epicentre in Maharashtra. Now, the cops are sealing off various places. In a sad turn of events, a fan of Rashami Desai lost her life battling COVID-19. The distraught actress took to Twitter to condole the death of the fan. Other fans of Rashami Desai also offered condolences. Rashami said her prayers were with the family. She said it was time to pray for the whole world to heal faster. Check out her tweets… Also Read – Rashami Desai speaks about inviting Sidharth Shukla on her show, but CONDITIONS APPLY!

The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these…This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me ??

So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless ? #RIP pic.twitter.com/SIjBBCK0wa — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

Life is strange

Life is tough

Not fair ??

Feeling helpless & devastated atm

Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan

#RIP we lost a charm ?

Praying for this virus to not take away anyone’s life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster.. ? — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 9, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has affected lives of millions the world over. Italy, Spain, France, the US and UK have been badly hit by the virus. The death toll in both Italy and Spain has crossed 10,000. It has spread to many Asian nations as well. Rashami Desai who was seen as Shalaka in Naagin 4 got a great response for her entry. The TRPs also sky-rocketed. However, it was cut short due to the pandemic. She is now doing a chat show, which is doing quite well too. Celebs have been urging fans to take care. A couple of Sidharth Shukla fans also caught COVID-19. He wished them speedy recovery.

Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you… but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you …maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone… will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong ? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 4, 2020

We hope the world heals faster as we find a remedy for this dreaded virus.

