Coronavirus pandemic: Rashami Desai’s fan passes away due to COVID-19; the actress sends prayers to her family | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus pandemic: Rashami Desai's fan passes away due to COVID-19; the actress sends prayers to her family

The whole of India is battling with the coronavirus pandemic. It is spreading rapidly all over the country. Mumbai has become the epicentre in Maharashtra. Now, the cops are sealing off various places. In a sad turn of events, a fan of Rashami Desai lost her life battling COVID-19. The distraught actress took to Twitter to condole the death of the fan. Other fans of Rashami Desai also offered condolences. Rashami said her prayers were with the family. She said it was time to pray for the whole world to heal faster. Check out her tweets… Also Read – Rashami Desai speaks about inviting Sidharth Shukla on her show, but CONDITIONS APPLY!

Also Read – ‘It’s all cool between Sidharth and I,’ Rashami Desai clarifies that Bigg Boss 13 has mended her relations with Sidharth Shukla

The coronavirus pandemic has affected lives of millions the world over. Italy, Spain, France, the US and UK have been badly hit by the virus. The death toll in both Italy and Spain has crossed 10,000. It has spread to many Asian nations as well. Rashami Desai who was seen as Shalaka in Naagin 4 got a great response for her entry. The TRPs also sky-rocketed. However, it was cut short due to the pandemic. She is now doing a chat show, which is doing quite well too. Celebs have been urging fans to take care. A couple of Sidharth Shukla fans also caught COVID-19. He wished them speedy recovery. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s ex, Arhaan Khan, happy with the show’s re-run, says, ‘I gave my 100% to the relationship and was quite loyal’

We hope the world heals faster as we find a remedy for this dreaded virus.

