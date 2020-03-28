Coronavirus pandemic: Rishi Kapoor feels that government should keep liquor shops open for a while in the evening | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus Pandemic has forced the Indian Government to exercise a 21-day lockdown in the country. As we know, essential commodities shops are open and everything else is closed. It is obvious that liquor shops are closed all over. In some states, there were brawls outside such shops as people wanted to stack up alcohol in their homes. Today, Rishi Kapoor has tweeted that he wants liquor shops open as drinking eases tension in people and it can also be good source of income for governments. He wrote, “Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai.” Also Read – Yesteryear actress Nimmi passes away at the age of 88; Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt express condolences

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2) — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has affected lakhs of people all over the globe. The death toll in places like Italy and Spain has crossed that of China. Lakhs in the United States are also afflicted. We are hearing that even doctors are losing their lives. Maharashtra is the most affected in India. Rishi Kapoor's tweet on alcohol sale in the midst of this got mixed reactions…

Think beyond it Rishi Ji. People don’t have and are not getting even basic food to survive. Watch the TV to know the ground reality and to come out of your cucoon. What an immature suggestion. Absurd. — Viren (@Lawteaser) March 28, 2020

Or open in the mornings. 9am-2pm. The revenue is imp for the states & employees. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) March 28, 2020

As a responsible citizen and a celebrity, its your duty to inform the police about the illegal Black selling of Liquor instead of asking the Govt to open licensed liquor. Liquor isn’t an essential commodity.Please for god’s sake you celebrities just stay offline for few days 1/2 — Ruhul Amin (@ruhulaminfakra) March 28, 2020

The pandemic has hit other nations also. Coronavirus is very contagious and this is the biggest worry for everyone. There is no vaccine also so far.

