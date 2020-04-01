Coronavirus pandemic: Rishi Kapoor wants emergency to be declared; says, ‘we need the military out’ — read tweet | Bollywood Life

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, our honorable PM Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14 to contain the disease. However, a lot of people are not following this lockdown and are stepping out of their houses, thereby putting the lives of others at risk. People have been asked to stay indoors, but looks some fools are not taking this pandemic seriously. Looking at this scenario, Rishi Kapoor feels that emergency needs to be declared and the military should be sent out on roads to control the people who are following the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: From Gully Boy to Parasite, make the most of your quarantine time by binge watching these Amazon Prime films

Express his concern over the current situation, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Aaj ye hua kal kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency."



Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 31, 2020

On March 26, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted that we need to declare emergency in the nation as some people are not following the lockdown. “Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare an EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed, people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in,” he had written.



Dear fellow Indians. We must and have to declare EMERGENCY. Look at what’s happening all over the country! If the TV is to believed,people are beating policemen and medical staff! There is no other way to contain the situation. It is only good for all of us. Panic is setting in. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with us, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar also spoke about the foolishness of people and urged them to stay indoors. “From my heart I want to know what people want? Are we overconfident or are we stupid or do we just want to show people that we can do anything, like, what do we want…I can’t understand it. A small task has been given to sit at home, but we can’t even follow that. Shops are opened 24×7, then why are we panicking. Why do you want to go outside and roam so much…just sit at home,” he said.

