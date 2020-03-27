Coronavirus pandemic: Ruslaan Mumtaz narrates the nervous moments when he took his wife to the hospital for delivery | Bollywood Life

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz is on cloud nine. His wife Nirali delivered a baby boy yesterday. The actor penned a long post on how his baby boy arrived during such a tough phase. As we know, the Coronavirus pandemic is spreading in India. As of now, we seem to be closing in on 1,000 cases pretty soon. Ruslaan Mumtaz has narrated how it was driving down his wife, Nirali to the hospital during this lockdown period. He told Bombay Times, “It was a normal delivery and the baby was born at 4 am on Thursday. Around 9 pm on Wednesday, Nirali went into labour and all of us panicked because we had to rush from our Juhu home to the hospital, which is located at Marine Lines. Due to social distancing, we didn’t take any of our family members with us. We did not see a single person on the road and it was quite eerie. I was scared that we might be stopped by the police, but luckily, nothing happened and we reached the hospital in half an hour.” Also Read – Joy during the coronavirus pandemic: MP3 fame Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta blessed with a baby boy

The child was born at Saifee Hospital in Marine Lines. Nirali's father works as a radiologist in the hospital. Ruslaan added, "The hospital was also empty, with only the staff members present. Thankfully, everything went smooth and we are parents to a lovely baby boy." It seems he had thought of many names for a baby girl but the arrival of a boy has changed his plans a little. Ruslaan has put up an emotional post for his newborn on social media.

He wrote on Insta, "So I'm hoping my chota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children."

