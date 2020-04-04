Coronavirus pandemic: Saif Ali Khan is worried about mother, Sharmila Tagore, amid the lockdown for THIS reason | Bollywood Life

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Saif Ali Khan is busy spending time with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan at their Mumbai residence. The actor, who was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, is away from his mother, Sharmila Tagore, who is residing in Delhi. Saif is feeling a sense of discomfort for being away from his mother and because of the things she has been saying of late. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif bared his heart out and spoke about his quarantine time and how he is worried about his mother and elder sister, Saba. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to gift THESE priceless things to her son, Taimur Ali Khan

“I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” the actor said. Saif Ali Khan further added: “She believes we knew about this happening well in advance and kept the news from her. I’m also not getting to see my other sister (Soha) these days, but we call each other often. When on a voyage, you do cut off from everything and everyone.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: After facing flak for donating to UNICEF, Kareena Kapoor Khan pledges support to PM-CARES and Maharashtra State Fund

The actor further compared this lockdown to voyage on a 19th-century ship. He said, “You can see the land from afar but you are separated from it by an expanse of water.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena-Saif choose UNICEF over PM-Cares for COVID-19 donation, netizens unhappy

As far as his work front is concerned, Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu, Chunky Panday and Alaya F. The actor started 2020 on a grand note with the blockbuster success of his film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also featured Ajay Devgn. The film has turned out to be the highest-grossing film of 2020.

Up next, he will be seen in the second installment of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor reunites with his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji in the film, which also stars Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

