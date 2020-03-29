Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan reaches out to 25,000 daily wage workers in this dire situation | Bollywood Life

The Coronavirus pandemic has come to India and everyone is tensed about the situation. Bollywood is going all out to help the needy. Salman Khan, who is one of the biggest philanthropists in the industry has again risen to the situation. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan has taken upon the responsibility of 25,000 daily wage workers upon himself. He has decided to help them monetarily and also ensure that their families get food and other necessities. This was reported by Pinkvilla. It seems Salman Khan has asked all industries bodies to not get into the calculations at this stage. He has said that he will bear the cost. A source told Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan has always been there for workers and that is a known fact to all of us.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill on the backlash of tolerating Sidharth Shukla’s temper: I don’t bring self-respect between people I love or trust

Akshay Kumar is another star who has generously come forward to help our nation's citizens. He has made a donation of Rs 25 crores, which is a huge amount from an individual donor. Other actors like Varun Dhawan have also come ahead. He has decided to contribute with Rs 55 lakhs. From the Telugu industry, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan have come forward with generous donations. This is a time when everyone needs to chip in whatever sum they can to help our fellow citizens. Fans hailed Salman Khan's move on social media. Twitter was filled with positive comments…

The great thing is that each person helps those in need in their own way and i think Salman Sir is doing just that. This is not the point of any discussion. #salmankhan @BeingSalmanKhan — SwatsHit? (@HitSwats) March 29, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 10,000 lives in Italy. The death toll is also rising in Spain and the US. India has more than 1,000 cases now. We have to practice social distancing very strictly to beat the situation.

