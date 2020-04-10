Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan shares images of empty streets and expresses gratitude to people for staying indoors | Bollywood Life

Coronavirus pandemic is a critical situation across the globe. Various healthcare officials, government and celebrities are taking initiatives and urging people to stay at home to help beat the pandemic. Currently, the situation across the world is just deteriorating. Things are getting from bad to worse. In India, the numbers of identified positive cases of COVID-19 are staggering with Maharashtra in the lead. Salman Khan is one of the celebrities who had asked fans to stay at home and not get out if not absolutely necessary. Also Read – Salman Khan feeds a horse at his farmhouse and eats some ‘ghode ka chaara’ himself! — watch video

The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor took to his Instagram handle and thanked everyone for listening and staying indoor. He shared two pictures of the empty streets and captioned the images saying, “Wah ! Thank u for listening n understanding the gravity of this situation the country is in . God bless n protect each n every 1 . . #IndiaFightsCorona.” Have a look at the post shared by Salman Khan here: Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘We are in constant touch over video calls,’ says Salim Khan on keeping up with son, Salman Khan

Earlier in a video, he had shared, the Wanted actor had slammed people for roaming in the streets. “He also asked people not to treat the junta curfew as a holiday. “Ye public holiday nahi hai bhai, ye bahut serious mamla hai to ye sab band karo. Haath dho, mask pehno, protect karo apne aap ko, saaf suthre raho aur logon se dur raho. Ye sab karne mei kya dikkat hai aapko, agar jaan bach rahi hai saikdo logon ki, aapki khud ki to kya problem hai, ye zindagi ka saval hai (Follow all the necessary precautions and don’t go it. If this saves lives including your own then what is your problem? This is not a public holiday).”

We all request people to stay at home and not step out unless absolutely necessary. Coronavirus has already claimed more than 100 lives in India and the number of positive cases is increasing day by day.

