Coronavirus pandemic: Sanjivani 2 actress Chandni Bhagwanani stuck in Australia amidst lockdown; says, ‘Using up whatever savings I have’ | Bollywood Life

As lockdown continues all across the world and the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still looms large, several people, including celebrities, are stuck far away from home, on account of having travelled eleswhere either for work or pleasure prior to self-quarantine becoming a necessity in every corner of the globe. TV actress Chandni Bhagwanani, who played Dr.Asha Kanwar in Sanjivani 2, is also stuck in Australia owing to having travelled there for a professional assignment shorty before lockdown came into effect, and is now facing the ordeal of blowing up her savings in a bid to survive in the continent till she can return home to India. Also Read – Sanjivani 2: Chandni Bhagwanani replaces Rashmi Singh as Dr. Asha

Opening up on her predicament, Chandni Bhagwanani told Spotboye in an interview, “Yes, I came down to Australia for a month for some professional work. And by the time I could come back, everything was shut due to corona and now, I am stuck here. I am all alone here. Initially, I was staying in a hotel for a month but when this lockdown got extended, I rented an apartment in Melbourne here with two other Indians. I did try to book my tickets when little buffer time was given but all the flights were full and I also realised it is not very safe to travel. So, I thought staying here would be better. And now I feel the lockdown will be extended till June.” Also Read – Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to be made into a television serial

Highlighting the plight of her finances, the Sanjivani 2 actress added, “It’s quite difficult. Everything is expensive here- stay, food, travel. But whatever savings I have, I am putting it here right now. Since, my accommodation is on a sharing basis, it’s quite comfortable for me than living in a hotel, studio apartment or in a flat by myself. That must have been more difficult. Thankfully, I have these two girls around me and have people whom I can talk to in this crucial phase.” Also Read – Amita Ka Amit: Chandni Bhagwanani meets with an accident

We hope that the the threat of COVID-19 ends soon so that lockdown is lifted , and Chandni and others like her could return home.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.