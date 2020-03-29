Coronavirus Pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan fans trend in his support after he gets slammed for not offering financial assistance in this moment of crisis | Bollywood Life

The whole of India is struggling with the coronavirus situation. It is even worse in countries like Italy, Spain, US and others. In India, a number of celebrities have come forward to support the relief funds set up by Narendra Modi and state governments. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Prabhas have come forward to generously donate for the cause. But there is no news of a contribution from Shah Rukh Khan as yet. This left a lot of people wondering if SRK was indifferent to the grave crisis before the country. They started asking questions on Twitter. Though Shah Rukh Khan did not speak up on it, his fans took their idol’s insult to heart and jumped to his defense. They said that he does charity but never likes to talk about it. A hashtag #StopNegativityAgainstSRK started trending. This is what fans tweeted for Shah Rukh Khan who has been hailed internationally for his efforts. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan’s 1989 show Circus to re-run on Doordarshan along with Ramayan and Mahabharat during the lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan has done quite a bit of work. He set up a special ward for children in Juhu’s Nanavati Hospital in the memory of his mother. His Meer Foundation works for the victims of acid attack in the country. He has also adopted a number of villages. Surely, the current situation is something he is thinking about.

