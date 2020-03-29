Coronavirus Pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan fans trend in his support after he gets slammed for not offering financial assistance in this moment of crisis | Bollywood Life

The whole of India is struggling with the coronavirus situation. It is even worse in countries like Italy, Spain, US and others. In India, a number of celebrities have come forward to support the relief funds set up by Narendra Modi and state governments. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Prabhas have come forward to generously donate for the cause. But there is no news of a contribution from Shah Rukh Khan as yet. This left a lot of people wondering if SRK was indifferent to the grave crisis before the country. They started asking questions on Twitter. Though Shah Rukh Khan did not speak up on it, his fans took their idol’s insult to heart and jumped to his defense. They said that he does charity but never likes to talk about it. A hashtag #StopNegativityAgainstSRK started trending. This is what fans tweeted for Shah Rukh Khan who has been hailed internationally for his efforts. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan’s 1989 show Circus to re-run on Doordarshan along with Ramayan and Mahabharat during the lockdown

Both are doing great . but…. He is most charitable Indian actor but never did any publicity of his Charity works, That’s why some people think that he never does anything for his country.

Shahrukh Khan Never Showoff About his Charity So Please…. #StopNegativityAgainstSRK — Aryan Raj (@Aryan123136) March 29, 2020

Also Read – After Dear Zindagi, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt to come together for Siddharth Anand’s next?

Yes he is the king of Bollywood #badshah all the haters i wana say 1 thing that watch @iamsrk hw much #charity he does nd hw much he love the street people thats y all whole world? loves him a lot #WeAll❤SRK#StopNegativityAgainstSRK — Souvik Svk Goswami (@GoswamiSvk) March 29, 2020

Also Read – Honey Singh gets candid about his struggle with bipolar disorder: I never let negativity reach me

Poora desh corona ke khilaf lad raha hai aur kuch chutiye log srk sir ko badnaam karne main lage hai, narak main bhi jaga nahi milega be tum logo ko….

Hum hamesha aapke saath hai Boss @iamsrk #StopNegativityAgainstSRK #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — RaviShahrukh (@ravishahruk) March 29, 2020

Charity honors SRK won – 1 – Unesco from Berlin

2 – Crystal from Davos

3 – Webit from Bulgaria

4 – Doctorate from London

5 – Doctorate from Australia

6 – China’s hurun university declared him Bollywood’s most charitable star

Charity honors#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/wFlN1gN0E0 — Xtylish AFridi (@AfridiXtylish) March 29, 2020

Aaj kal k #Actor Jo Donation Donation kr rahe hai na… Yea Kaam Tumhara Baap #SRK 20 Saal se kr raha hai… ?❤️ Lecture Dena Mat, Lecture Lene Aaja…#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/sYjpjX6oxh — Xtylish AFridi (@AfridiXtylish) March 29, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan has done quite a bit of work. He set up a special ward for children in Juhu’s Nanavati Hospital in the memory of his mother. His Meer Foundation works for the victims of acid attack in the country. He has also adopted a number of villages. Surely, the current situation is something he is thinking about.

Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: