Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan offers a four-storey office to BMC to expand their quarantine capacity; BMC thanks the actor | Bollywood Life

As you might be aware, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced several initiatives towards relief with his group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. In a recent development, the actor has offered a four-storey personal office to help BMC in order to expand their quarantine capacity, equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elder. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Don’t thank me, order me,’ after Arvind Kejriwal lauds him for his large donations

Expressing the gratitude towards the actor, BMC took to their handle and posted, “#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!

#AnythingForMumbai

#NaToCorona”. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan makes Sunil Grover emotional

#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/4p9el14CvF — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 4, 2020

With his recent announcement, Shah Rukh Khan has extended his support with his group of companies and is being lauded for his generosity, helping the society at the time it needs the most. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shah Rukh Khan pledges huge donations and food packages to PM-Cares, state-relief fund and multiple other charity organisations

In an effort to ensure that the basic necessities reach many who are being deprived of it in these trying times, the funds allocated will be distributed amongst the partners. The aim is to not only to provide relief during the pandemic but also help raise awareness about COVID-19 and encourage more people to come forward and help.

This new step by the superstar would further help BMC in their efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and curb it.

Talking about his efforts being made by his companies, Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders, as also his NGO, Meer Foundation, toward fighting coronavirus and its snowballing effects, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in or own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, coupled with the efforts of our Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamta Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and Union Territories Leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focusd our efforts on the three cities — Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi — with the realisation that this is a start and that we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.